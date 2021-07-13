WASHINGTON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On July 20, the Clean Cooking Alliance (CCA) will host "A Conversation on Clean Cooking" with Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton (who helped found CCA in 2010), Wanjira Mathai (VP and Director for Africa at the World Resources Institute), and Dymphna van der Lans (Chief Executive Officer of CCA) to discuss the progress made on clean cooking over the past decade and to accelerate action on the road to 2030.
Since CCA was founded in 2010, more than 400 million people have gained access to clean cooking fuels and technologies. However, much more needs to be done to reach the billions of people who rely on polluting open fires and inefficient stoves to cook their meals each day, harming health, the climate, and the environment.
