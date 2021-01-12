A First for the Philippines. Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) is the only Filipino company to date that has been recognized by the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Awards. JFC was also cited in this year’s Forbes’ List of the World’s Best Employers. Some brands under JFC include Jollibee, Chowking, Mang Inasal, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Smashburger, and Tim Ho Wan.