Working with the John Jordan Foundation, the Sonoma-based winery will kick off a summer of philanthropic events to benefit nonprofits nationwide
HEALDSBURG, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jordan Vineyard & Winery will bring the Sonoma alfresco hospitality experience to three cities across the country this June to mark dual milestones: the winery's 50th anniversary and the 10th anniversary of the John Jordan Foundation. For the first time in its history, Jordan will host Social Impact Summer, a multi-day culinary series that will extend Jordan's philanthropic impact to organizations that need it most. One hundred percent of the event ticket proceeds will benefit nonprofit partners: Clayton Early Learning in Denver, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee in Nashville.
Kicking off in Denver on June 3-4, Jordan's Social Impact Summer events will be filled with rare Jordan wines from special library vintages to 18-liter big bottles, food pairings by celebrated chefs, live music, celebrity guests and other surprises. The festivities in each city will include two epicurean events: a festive reception-style Big Bottle Party and a decadent multi-course dinner and auction, Gather in the Garden.
"We're looking forward to 'going big' with social impact this summer in Denver, Dallas and Nashville," says John Jordan, chief executive officer of Jordan Vineyard & Winery. "It is a privilege to partner with organizations with such impressive track records of serving these three communities."
To learn more about the nonprofit partners, celebrated chefs, wines and highlights of Jordan Social Impact Summer, visit: https://www.jordanwinery.com/50th-anniversary-events/. Tickets sales opened to the general public on March 15. Event dates and beneficiaries are as follows:
- Denver: June 3-4, 2022. Kicking off in the place where Jordan Winery was born, the Denver Big Bottle Party and Gather in the Garden alfresco dinner and mini-live auction will benefit local nonprofit, Clayton Early Learning.
- Dallas: June 10-11, 2022. Festivities will include two epicurean events hosted in the gardens surrounding Arlington Hall. Proceeds from all ticket sales will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas's Academic Interventions Project.
- Nashville: June 15-16, 2022. Co-hosted by country music singer/songwriter/producer Jon Pardi, two unforgettable evenings at the Thompson Hotel Rooftop and gardens at The Cordelle will give back to Nashville's most vulnerable youth in partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Middle Tennesse.
- Healdsburg: June-August, 2022. Hosted at the Jordan Winery Chateau, a series of four alfresco dinners will highlight local and global causes that the John Jordan Foundation has supported in the last decade in an intimate dinner party setting.
As always, proceeds from Jordan Winery event tickets and wine sales fund the John Jordan Foundation, which works to fight the negative effects of poverty through investments in education, health and humanitarian causes.
Access promotional photography for Jordan Vineyard & Winery's 50th anniversary Social Impact Summer: https://brandfolder.com/s/p6kw5k5zbpqn3sbmrzhwsxh.
About Jordan Vineyard & Winery
Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022, Jordan Vineyard & Winery is inspired by the great wine estates of France and the timeless connection between food, wine and hospitality. Under the guidance of second-generation vintner John Jordan, Jordan Estate is an extension of these traditions, with its iconic chateau, breathtaking views, sustainably farmed vineyards, natural habitat for wildlife and gardens for the chef's inventive cuisine, offering a distinctive sense of place in Sonoma County wine country. A significant portion of the winery's revenue funds the John Jordan Foundation, which works to provide disadvantaged youth and young adults with the tools needed to succeed educationally and professionally. Learn more at http://www.jordanwinery.com.
