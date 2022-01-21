DANBURY, Conn., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Josh Young of Tastes Natural is excited to share that samples of TruSugr™ are now available to anyone looking to experience the best sugar alternative possible. With consumer demand to reduce sugar consumption at an all-time high, Tastes Natural is meeting that demand with TruSugr™.
TruSugr™ mixes Stevia, TruClear™, and TruSweet™ to produce an all-natural, sweetener that provides the profile of sugar with zero calories. While Stevia had always produced sweetness, its bitter aftertaste has hurt its market appeal. That's where TruClear™, and TruSweet™ come into play. By eliminating the negative aftertaste, consumers can enjoy the flavor of sugar without the unwanted calories.
"It's incredible to be apart of a team of experts who are dedicated to finding ways for people to eat a healthier diet without sacrificing their favorite flavors," explains Josh Young of Tastes Natural.
Young continued, "Tastes Natural provides so much more than an all-natural sugar substitute. I encourage everyone in the food industry looking to produce food products that are better for their customers and more appealing to their purchasing desires to check out https://tastesnatural.com/ "
Those interested in requesting a free sample of TruSugr™ can do so by filling out the contact us form here.
About Tastes Natural:
Companies everywhere have worked with Tastes Natural to promote sales growth through the development of innovative and clean food and beverage products. The team's culinary heritage and vast experience in food and beverage science has influenced brands in several categories from confections and dry goods to vitamin waters and spirits. The Tastes Natural mission is to replace synthetic ingredients with natural ones to design foods, beverages, medicines, supplements and other products that are truly good for people and delicious.
