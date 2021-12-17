PLYMOUTH, Calif., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The exciting new business listing, award winning Helwig Winery, is now on the JoynD App.
JoynD has solved the communications problem. JoynD cuts out the social media static and random troll comments.
JoynD app lets businesses get full control of their listing - every picture, detail, and special event is controlled by the business owner.
When a tourist searches for a tasting room on JoynD, what they see for a business is controlled by that business.
JoynD gives direct access to your customers. Adding special holiday hours? Holding a special sale or hosting live music? Push that information out directly to everyone who has "Favorited" your business on JoynD.
JoynD Co-founder Leon Draper said, "Businesses are signing up and sending out reliable, instant updates to users, with total control over content with photos. No negative comments or unreliable reviews by third parties. Helwig Winery is now on the JoynD app. Napa is Next!"
There is no limit on advertising as long as the business is subscribed.
JoynD is completely free for customers to use. Just Download the App.
The key feature of JoynD is that it restores control to businesses over what they present to the public by not having comments or negativity on the app. Arevalo has managed local businesses in a Foothill region dependent on travel and tourism, and seen again and again as companies struggle to make a good first impression when hit with slash and burn public comments on other business listings.
"I have seen how other apps have taken control out of these businesses' hands," says Arevalo. "These other apps make owners vulnerable to possibly fictitious reviews or hateful comments and terrible photos. This forces business owners to be on the defense. But in reality.. it's their business! The JoynD app puts the control back into the hands of the businesses."
Businesses can take advantage of a special launch offer and receive all of JoynD's features for free for the first month, and then pay just a flat rate of $20 per month after that, cancel at any time.
Please visit the Menlo Park based Company - JoynD website at joyndapp.com or download JoynD directly from the Apple Store or Google Play Store or head to joyndapp.com.
