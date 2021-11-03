NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Established conscious lifestyle brand One Green Planet has paved the way to sustainable healthy eating by becoming the #1 destination for plant-based eating for mainstream audiences. They boast the largest archive of over 20,000 vegan recipes in their library from hundreds of contributors from across the globe.
The latest addition to their library of plant-based resources is their new cookbook, GRATITUDE Plant-Based Recipes to Create Your Own Thanksgiving Holiday Tradition. Inside you'll find a collection of 100 vegan, easy-to-follow recipes you will want to include in your own holiday menu year after year. Get a head start on planning the Thanksgiving feast with these new recipes!
The recipes in the cookbook are curated from One Green Planet's vast community of creators and enthusiasts with a diverse array of experiences and tastes, so expect to get the best vegan recipes from sources passionate about making the world healthy and sustainable.
With the holidays around the corner, One Green Planet invites you to explore and indulge in the broader world of sustainable plant-based cooking for celebrations with family and friends.
"It's time to get together with family and friends and have an attitude of gratitude with a table full of bountiful plant-based meals," said One Green Planet Founder Preeta Sinha on the launch of the Thanksgiving cookbook.
Founder Preeta Sinha is a minority female founder passionate about eco-conscious and compassionate living, public health, and empowering women, minorities, and underrepresented communities. She started the brand and created the FoodMonster App (featured in Fast Company and Apple's list of favorite apps for healthy eating) to further her commitment to a lifestyle that benefits people, animals, and the planet.
"At One Green Planet, we are all about our community; our recipes are created by the people for the people. If we can make it, so can you!" - Preeta Sinha.
There are so many ways to enjoy recipes from thousands of chefs focusing on delicious, vegan meals across many platforms - the One Green Planet website, the Food Monster app, and now their new lineup of plant-based cookbooks- GREATEST Plant-Based Recipes from Breakfast to Dessert, FALL Plant-Based Recipes to Celebrate Harvest Season, and GRATITUDE Plant-Based Recipes to Create Your Own Thanksgiving Holiday Tradition.
In this must-have essential plant-based book, you will find classic Thanksgiving comfort favorites, plus combinations you've probably never thought to try, all focusing on traditional flavors.
A compilation of the brand's favorite seasonal recipes that show just how flavorful, satisfying, and easy to make vegan food can be, plus contributions from a community of bloggers who are passionate professionals, home cooks, and food enthusiasts.
Recipes include such delicious offerings as:
- Cauliflower Pot Roast
- Vegan Turkey Roll with Stuffing
- Sweet Potato Casserole With Almond Sauce and Candied Pecans
- Everything Bagel Holiday Stuffing
- Easy Garlic Chive Twice-Baked Potatoes
- Pumpkin Pie With Coconut Rum Whipped Cream
For seasoned vegans and those just beginning their plant-based journey, this book has something for everyone!
- Price: $29.95 (U.S. and Canada)
Also available:
GREATEST Plant-Based Recipes from Breakfast to Dessert
&
FALL Plant-Based Recipes to Celebrate Harvest Season
For more information, visit https://www.onegreenplanet.org/vegancookbooks/ or contact tori@teamchicexecs.com.
About One Green Planet:
One Green Planet is an online guide to making conscious and compassionate choices that help people, animals, and the planet. The minority-owned brand cuts through the green noise and provides high-quality resources that empower you to reimagine the way you eat, buy, and think. Follow them on Instagram @onegreenplanet.
Media Contact
Victoria Hegner, ChicExecs, 619-249-7782, tori@teamchicexecs.com
SOURCE One Green Planet