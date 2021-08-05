NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On the evening of July 31st, K-Pop Idol singer Kevin Woo's live Instagram was full with shouts of "I love K-Ssam, I love Korean BBQ!" Woo invited local social media influencers Cathy and Ashely to help with the introduction of Korean Ssam culture. He demonstrated how to wrap meat, kimchi, garlic, and ssamjang in lettuce and Perila leaves, and then ate it all together as one culinary delight. Woo said, "It harmonizes the various flavors evenly with the advantage of consuming healthy nutrients.
"In America, people from different countries often live within their own cultures. Just as the various ingredients in Ssam are harmonized with each other to maximize taste and nutrition, we are doing the Awe-Ssam Challenge with the idea that we want people with different backgrounds to live together in harmony and in good health in the United States." The Awe-Ssam Challenge, which contains the meaning of unity and love without any divisions of race, ethnicity, or gender, will be held through Instagram and TikTok until August 31st. One person from each of the platforms will be selected and given a generous prize such as $1,000 in prize money, an iPad, or an Apple Watch.
Also, on August 1st at Soju Haus, a Korean restaurant in Manhattan, YouTubers Fung Bros and Chef Kim Shin-Jeong presented three dishes using Korean Enoki mushrooms, King Oyster mushrooms and Shiitake mushrooms, live through Fung Bros YouTube. When the Fung Bros tasted Chef Kim's secret recipes of Mushroom Bulgogi, Mushroom Japchae, and Mushroom Hamburgers with Gochujang Aioli sauce, one of them said, "The chewy texture and smell of mushrooms is so good! Everyone should try making one too, but the mushrooms must be cooked."
They enjoyed the food with several American guests who visited the restaurant. A guest named Sabrina said, "I am a vegetarian and have never eaten Korean vegetarian food, but I absolutely love the Enoki Mushroom Japchae! And I was glad to learn that Enoki Mushrooms should always
be cooked."
After the live broadcast, one of the Fung Bros said, "The fresh and clean Korean mushrooms were cooked right away, and the taste and texture were so good. I'm curious about other menus using mushrooms." He then left for a mushroom menu tour.
We are conducting a survey regarding this K-Mushroom live event weekend, and we will select 50 respondents that will receive Starbucks gift certificates.
Hwa-Sop Shim, aT New York said, "We are glad to introduce Korean Ssam culture and Korean mushrooms via live streaming. The more you know about Korean food, the more you'll like it. So we expect that many more Americans will fall in love with Korean food in the future."
The highlight video of K-Ssam and K-Mushrooms can be viewed again at: "aTcenteramerica.com."
