LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On October 15, 2021, The Sovereign State of SHRIKAILASA celebrated Vijayadashami, marking the end of the grand 9-day Navaratri celebrations dedicated to the worship of the Divine Cosmic Mother, Parashakti. During these 9 nights, Parashakti is worshipped in nine forms - Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalaratri, Mahagauri, and Durga. Navaratri is one of the most intensely celebrated Hindu festivals of the year and it is the most powerful period to connect with the Divine Cosmic Mother.
Through the 9 days, KAILASA ecosystems worldwide joined in the celebrations by offering a variety of ancient sacred rituals. Chandi Homas, Dharba (a traditional dance and music), and other rare pujas were offered, some of which, as per Hindu scriptures, can only be offered to a living incarnation of Paramashiva, such as The Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism (The SPH) Sri Nithyananda Paramashivam. Pratyaksha Pada Puja and Thulabharam, which awaken the deepening of Bhakti, pure devotion, and which are unique aspects of worship in Hinduism were also offered to the SPH. Thousands of people worldwide participated in the Pratyaksha Pada puja and several families offered Thulabharam.
Pratyaksha Pada Puja symbolizes surrendering to the feet of the Guru (Master) and is a rare opportunity to express gratitude directly at the feet of a living Avatar who in this era is The SPH Nithyananda Paramashivam, the 1008th Incarnation of Paramashiva as per Hinduism. Thulabharam in Hinduism is the traditional way of the sacred act of offering items equal in weight to the Deity or Guru or God. Various items are offered like flowers, bilva, tulsi, oil, bananas, rice, silver and gold. Today, one could experience this sacred and rare offering as the last time Thulabharam was offered to an Avatar was when Bhagavan Sri Krishna was in the body.
Annadan (organic food donations) by KAILASA ecosystems worldwide was also an important aspect of this celebration. More than 130,095 meals were donated to communities and more than 15,262 Naivedyams (consecrated food) were offered, prepared and coordinated by a team of 1,581 volunteers from across the globe. Thousands of viewers participated in the celebrations which were live streamed on thousands of digital handles on 27 social media platforms.
The grandeur of the celebrations concluded with Nithya Satsang (spiritual discourse) revealed by the SPH and new releases of contributions made by disciples across the world.
The SPH revealed sacred and powerful understandings about modern-day science and mapping its fundamental discoveries to what the Hindu Vedic scriptures, the Upanishads reveal about Consciousness. The SPH further expounded on the principles of mapping it as the macrocosm of the forces to what we experience in our lives the microcosm; Gravitational force (greed), Electromagnetic force (fear), Weak Nuclear Force (powerful cognitions), Strong Nuclear Force (initiations), and Power of Consciousness (consciousness).
"Map all those principles related to the 5 forces to the experience of fear. You'll have so much clarity about fear. You'll know how to use fear, how not to get fear, how not to get affected by insecurities, how not to become life negative with fear." The SPH
"Whether you're just an ordinary clerk doing the regular job or a beggar on the street, a homeless person or a statesman ruling a nation - Understanding these 5 forces will enrich, empower your life, enlighten you. Everything science decoded to gravitation, the gravity, using the human mind, map it to your microcosmic level." The SPH
Through these revelations, the SPH is making the science of Hinduism useful for the entire universe. Knowing how to map the principle of the 5 forces revealed by modern-day science into your microcosmic level is something that Hinduism solely teaches and will lead to more breakthroughs, manifesting more sciences, enlightenment, and raising your living quality.
The special Nithyananda Satsang concluded with a powerful initiation to experience the Power of Consciousness, Paramashiva as reality. Today, the SPH has inspired millions to experience the consciously enlightening principles and thousands have expressed their gratitude through Proclamations and Commendations. The program showcased new releases by KAILASA ecosystems:
New Releases and offerings at the divine lotus feet of The SPH by KAILASA ecosystems around the globe include:
KAILASA Slovakia - Released the book ["Arunachala The Giver Of Nithyananda" in Slovak
KAILASA Singapore - Launched eGurukul Singapore for 108 eGurukul kids.
KAILASA Global Chinese - Released Paramashiva's Pakashastra Vol 1. - the cookbook for Enlightened Living in simplified Chinese
In total, 143 proclamations and commendation letters, honoring the SPH were received from Belgium Canada, China, Colombia, Germany, India, Italy, Jamaica, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, Pakistan, Palau, Singapore, Slovakia, South Sudan, Taiwan, Tanzania, the Netherlands, Trinidad & Tobago, Uganda, USA and Zimbabwe.
