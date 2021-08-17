VALHALLA, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Foodsmart opened a new convenience store in Yonkers, N.Y. this month, its second New York location this summer.
The new Foodsmart convenience store at 651 Bronx River Road targets millennial consumers' increasing demands for healthy, organic, and gluten-free products.
A recent survey by the Association for Convenience & Fuel Retailing (NACS) found that 43 percent of millennials purchase more food from convenience stores now than three years ago.
"The millennials are a generation that demands quick, healthy snacks," said Foodsmart CEO Adam Musa, whose Foodsmart brand is expanding in New York. "Many of them prefer all-natural, organic or gluten-free products, so my stores stock these products along with traditional snacks that remain popular."
Healthy options at Musa's Foodsmart stores range from Mavuno Harvest's Dried Organic Mango Slices, Annie Chun's Organic Seaweed Snacks, Hippeas Organic Chickpea Puffs, and more.
"I grew up working in convenience stores and witnessed the change in consumer demand over time. Now more than ever, customers, including young children, come to the register to ask if certain products are gluten-free, non-GMO, kosher, halal, etc. Many of those kids are now adults and they want more gluten-free and organic options," said Adam Musa, who operates gas stations, convenience stores and car washes in New York, Connecticut, and Florida.
Beyond calories and nutrition, convenience store shoppers are also demanding social responsibility and environmental stewardship from the brands they patronize. For example, Foodsmart sells Harmless Harvest's Harmless Coconut Water, an organic beverage that sends staffers to Thailand to monitor the fair treatment of farmers who harvest the coconuts and regenerative agricultural practices.
"Foodsmart targets customers who care that their snacks were produced in an environmentally sustainable way and that the people who produced the products were treated fairly. It's normal to see customers standing in our aisles carefully reading package labels," said Musa. "For many Americans today, the commitment to organic and natural goods and sustainable growing and production practices is a way of life. Our goal is to make sure that they know that at Foodsmart, we have what they're looking for."
