MISSOULA, Mont., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The stress and overwhelming experiences of the pandemic have significantly impacted people's lives, including changes in eating habits and reduction of physical activity, with many registering weight increases in the last year.
This is not surprising, because many people turn to food for comfort in times of stress and anxiety. A study from JAMA Network indicated that some people gained approximately 1.5 pounds of weight per month while sheltering in place. Now, as conditions improve and more places are reopening, people are wanting to get back to "normal."
"There's going to be a big adjustment to the "new normal" which will require a shift in the mindset of how we address weight challenges" comments registered dietitian Jessica Cording, MS, RD. "The food we eat determines how we feel, and by establishing healthy practices we are setting ourselves on the road to achieving a more positive approach to making good food choices."
Incorporating organic grains in daily diets, or simply swapping unhealthy processed and bleached flour for the goodness and nutritional benefits of whole grains such as with KAMUT® khorasan wheat, can not only help get those extra pounds under control, but it's also an excellent source of protein, fiber, zinc, phosphorus, magnesium, vitamin B1 (thiamin), and vitamin B3 (niacin).
Cording believes that establishing a balanced relationship between food and exercise is crucial to get back on track. "You need healthy foods in your weight-management program and including nutritional whole grains like KAMUT® Brand wheat that are satiating and flavorful, as well as keeping your portions in check is a great path to healthy food management."
COVID-19 may have also exacerbated existing and underlying health issues, but scientific studies comparing diets of KAMUT® khorasan wheat and modern wheat have consistently indicated that people suffering from chronic ailments such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, irritable bowel, and non-alcoholic fatty liver syndromes, experienced benefits related to consumption of KAMUT® khorasan wheat, including lowering of cholesterol, especially LDL cholesterol, blood sugar, insulin, and insulin resistance while increasing antioxidant capacity and Mg and K in the blood. Studies have also shown promising indications of an anti-inflammatory effect observed when adopting a diet based on ancient wheat, compared to modern wheat. (see Kamut.com for a list of papers and summaries).
About KAMUT® Brand Khorasan Wheat
From 36 kernels and legends of discovery in an Egyptian tomb, today KAMUT® Brand khorasan wheat, an ancient grain, guaranteed under the KAMUT® Brand, to never be hybridized or genetically modified, always organically grown, prized for its nutrition, ease of digestibility, sweet nutty-buttery taste and firm texture, can be found throughout the world in products including breads, pasta, pizza, cereals, snacks, pastries, crackers, beer, green foods, and cereal drinks.
