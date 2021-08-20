MISSOULA, Mont., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KAMUT® Brand Wheat is addressing the importance of diet diversity by providing tips that encourages parents to incorporate nutritional whole grains into their children's daily meals and snacks.
Whitney English Tabaie MS, RDN, CPT, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and CEO of Plant-Based Juniors recommends introducing children to whole grains like KAMUT® wheat, which can be swapped into their favorite dishes, such as pasta (macaroni and cheese), pizza (better for them pizza crust), bread (PBJ sandwich), and veggies (recipe from Plant-Based Juniors). And if your child loves rice, you can easily swap it by slowly introducing whole grains like KAMUT® wheat, which are more nutritious and wholesome options.
English Tabaie recognizes the value of educating parents on the importance of introducing children to organic whole grains like KAMUT® Brand Wheat. "Parents are very open to trying different grains, but sometimes they just don't know what to do with them," English said. She added, "Kids really enjoy grains and KAMUT® Brand Wheat is a good source of protein - as well as many other nutrients like calcium and fiber. It's a great grain for kids, because of its natural sweetness and nutty buttery flavor, it makes meal prep easier – no need to add tons of other ingredients and it's a perfect substitute for refined grains in healthier kid-friendly recipes."
Parents are concerned about establishing healthy habits at a young age, and it's more important than ever to achieve a balanced diet that optimizes the essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients that children need to grow and learn. Toddlers and preschoolers especially need calcium to develop strong, healthy bones and teeth. They also need fiber not only to help prevent heart disease and other conditions but to help aid digestion and prevent constipation.
It's also important for parents to help steer older kids in the right direction with nutritious foods choices. For example, parents should prioritize nutrients like protein and fiber-rich carbohydrates while minimizing the intake of nutrient-poor foods such as those high in saturated fat, sugar, and sodium, which have been associated with childhood health problems.
KAMUT® Brand Wheat is an excellent source of protein, fiber, zinc, phosphorus, magnesium, vitamin B1 (thiamin), and vitamin B3 (niacin). It is also high in many minerals such as selenium, copper, manganese, and molybdenum. These nutrients have many benefits including contribution to normal cognitive function, normal metabolism, maintaining normal blood pressure, and protection from oxidative stress. KAMUT® wheat also has an extremely diverse profile of polyphenols. For more nutritional information visit, https://www.kamut.com/en/health/nutrition.
From 36 kernels and legends of discovery in an Egyptian tomb, today KAMUT® Brand khorasan wheat, an ancient grain, guaranteed under the KAMUT® Brand, to never be hybridized or genetically modified, always organically grown, prized for its nutrition, ease of digestibility, sweet nutty-buttery taste and firm texture, can be found throughout the world in products including breads, pasta, pizza, cereals, snacks, pastries, crackers, green foods, and cereal drinks.
