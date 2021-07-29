SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Karina's Group, a San Diego based hospitality firm that includes the popular Karina's Mexican Seafood restaurants and several other dining concepts and brands, this week announced they have expanded yet again to open a location right in the heart of San Diego.
The new location, which is in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter at 755 5th Avenue, features 7,000-square-feet of multi-level dining, a full cantina, outdoor patio, house and guest DJs, and weekly live music for patrons. The expansive new dining and entertainment venue boasts a mix of colorful and eclectic décor with a menu that delivers delicious flavors and Karina's most adored options, such as their ceviche, Mexican seafood specialty dishes, prime steaks, tacos and more.
"We are providing the same great, beloved menu options, like our Ceviche Karina's and fresh grilled langostinos, as well as surf 'n' turf tacos and burritos, aguachile and campechanas," said David Contreras Curiel, Owner of Karina's Group. "We know what our patrons love from our previous locations, which is why we are very excited to be expanding our foothold into the heart of one of the most vibrant cities in the entire world."
Additional menu items include ahi poke tostadas, vegetarian options like enchiladas and chile rellenos as well as carne selections from carnitas and tacos to prime steaks. A full bar is also available serving cocktails, margaritas, signature michelucas, and ice-cold beer.
The stunning new space features a tasteful mix of design-forward features combined with unexpected art pieces and elements inspired by Mexican culture to create an otherworldly setting for patrons to gather for a delicious meal and cocktails. Live music and DJs perform regularly from a perch on the second floor mezzanine that overlooks the main dining room and bar area. Due to the multi-level layout, the restaurant is able to offer several private dining and group spaces.
"The entire venue was inspired by Mexican art and culture. For the design, I incorporated elements of surrealism, symbolism, and nature found in the works of the great Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo," said Contreras. "The custom art and murals were created to immerse our patrons in the world of true and authentic Mexican culture with a modern and eclectic twist."
Karina's Cantina Gaslamp is currently open at 755 5th Avenue from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday and 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday with plans to offer brunch soon.
Karina's Group came to fruition in 1981 when Arnulfo Contreras and his wife, Maria Ines Curiel, opened a small restaurant in Spring Valley. Their intention was to create a better life for their six children. The first restaurant was named after their eldest daughter Karina, which still maintains that same namesake in their expansive restaurant company today.
Under the leadership of their children, the Karina's Group now includes several "types" of Karina's throughout San Diego County, including Karina's Mexican Seafood, Karina's Ceviches & More, Karina's Taco Shop, and Karina's Cantina—each offering a unique take on the original. In addition to the Karina's restaurants, the group also operates Savoie Italian Eatery, Taka Sushi and http:Saffron Thai.
