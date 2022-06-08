Annual Awards Program Recognizes Top Mindful Companies, Services and Products Within the Packaged Goods Industry
LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 Mindful Awards Program, an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods, today announced that Karviva Beverages has been selected as the winner of the "Mindful Innovation of the Year" award in the Leadership Category.
Karviva Unwined wine replacement juice is Karviva's latest innovation. Inspired by the rich fruity flavor and chewy texture of Malbec wine, it's a sophisticated blend of aronia berry and dark cherry - two anti-inflammatory powerhouses. Additional ingredients include schisandra berry and mulberry, two adaptogens that are known to boost immunity, relieve stress, calm the mind and protect the heart. Together, this strikingly burgundy-red juice simulates a perfect taste of Malbec with a smoky aroma, layers of fruitiness and a tantalizing balance between sweet and tannin.
This first-of-its-kind, product, Karviva Unwined, is singular in that its production bypasses the labor intensive and wasteful de-alcohol process while also providing a wide range of health benefits in comparison to other non-alcohol products. A 12oz bottle of Karviva Unwined contains only 80 calories with no added sugar or sweeteners.
Karviva beverages offer the convenience of a single serving portable option - ideal in today's fast-paced world; the bottle is lightweight, easy to carry and uses BPA free, recyclable level 1 plastic. Karviva only uses real whole fruits, with all edible parts included to maximize the prebiotics, antioxidants and anti-microbial compounds that naturally exist in the fruit skins, therefore minimizing food waste.
The company's patented production process utilizes a vertical in-house hydroponic garden to grow key ingredients, reducing water usage by up to 90% compared to traditional farming. Their juicing process is designed to eliminate unnecessary storage and transportation steps, reducing their overall carbon footprint.
"We are incredibly grateful to be singled out for a Mindful Award. We feel that we bring the fundamental principle of mindfulness as a core tenant of our business. We aim to empower individuals to make wise choices on their path to wellness through our connection of ancient wisdom and modern science. Out of respect for the mind, body and earth, each drink is produced sustainably," said Karviva CEO and Founder, Angela Zeng, PhD. "We focus on the selection, sourcing and farming of functional ingredients. Our patented production process reduces waste and has a low carbon footprint and our award-winning package design focused on recyclability - all contributing to our 'Food Is Better Medicine' philosophy."
The mission of the Mindful Awards program is to honor conscious companies and products that do what's right for people and the planet. Recognizing the best in transparent, fair, natural, organic, sustainable, healthy and delicious products. This year's program attracted more than 1650 nominations from companies all over the world. All nominations are evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the consumer-packaged goods industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, ranging from brand principles, environmental impact, health, taste and transparency.
"Karviva is truly setting the bar for how mindful companies are operating in today's conscious environment. From start to finish, their Karviva Unwined replacement juice follows a mindful ethos of compassion, sustainability, environmental and personal health and responsibility," said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. "Karviva's Unwined is a great wine alternative to spice up an alcohol-free lifestyle. It's a functional and innovative wine substitute that is mindfully and eco-consciously produced on every level while maintaining its amazing health benefiting flavor. Congratulations on winning the 'Mindful Innovation of the Year' award."
Karviva is committed to freshness, transparency and using clean ingredients, reflected in their artfully designed bottles, so that consumers can feel confident they are enjoying premium functional ingredients in every sip.
About Mindful Awards
The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. The Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage and Snacks, Supplements, and Leadership. Mindful Awards goal is to further expand recognition of mindful companies. For more information visit MindfulAwards.com.
About Karviva Beverages
Based in St. Louis, Missouri, Karviva Beverage (formerly known as Karuna Beverage) is an award-winning innovator in developing great tasting functional juices and smoothies using whole plant ingredients. Formulated from a belief that Food Is Better Medicine™, each unique beverage is inspired by ancient wisdom and backed by modern science. Karviva offers a vast array of product benefits ranging from restoration of digestive and immune health with prebiotics and antioxidants to delivering clean protein and providing sustained energy. Karviva's newest ACE Sports Juice Blend is designed to meet the increasing consumer demand for low calorie, low sugar sports drinks with natural ingredients offering health functions. Please visit us at http://www.karviva.com for more information.
