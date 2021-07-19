LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Katie Rollins has announced the release of her newest article: Incorporating the Keto Diet into a Busy Lifestyle. The guide discusses many of the pain points that come with starting the keto diet and provides advice on how to adhere to the diet - even in the face of a busy lifestyle.
According to the guide, planning ahead is crucial for making the diet work long term. It's especially difficult for beginners to the diet, and the key is finding easy options to make the diet fit your lifestyle. "As you attempt to live a keto-friendly lifestyle, there will be deterrents to the lifestyle," Katie Rollins says in the guide. "Planning your meals in advance will limit those obstacles. Low-carb slower-cooker meals are perfect for beginners. Simply toss the ingredients in the slow-cooker and it is ready to eat when you get home."
A big key to making keto work with a busy lifestyle is having easy options for food. That even includes fast food; the guide highlights orders from fast food staples like McDonald's, Taco Bell, and Chick-Fil-A that will meet the needs of someone on a ketogenic diet.
The guide also discusses snacking options, how to avoid menu surprises, and the option of lazy or dirty keto to be used in a pinch.
