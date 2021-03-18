(PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) will host a live audio webcast of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareowners.  Presentation slides will be available for viewing and download. 

Steve Cahillane, Kellogg Company Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will be speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company.  Included will be a question and answer session with confirmed shareowners attending virtually via secure online portal. 

Live webcast and slides available at https://investor.kelloggs.com



Date: 

Friday, April 30, 2021

Time:

1:00 pm ET 

Webcast:

Live audio webcast with slides 

Presentation Slides:

Printable slides available at approximately 12:30 pm ET on Friday, April 30, 2021





Rebroadcast available at https://investor.kelloggs.com



Audio Replay:

Available beginning at 5:00 pm ET on Friday, April 30, 2021, and remaining available for 90 days thereafter.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days purpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

