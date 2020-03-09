BATTLE CREEK, Mich., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company is joining people around the world in celebration of International Women's Day (IWD) with a global video, featuring Kellogg employees, to inspire conversation and bring further awareness to the topic.
IWD, celebrated on March 8, is a global celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women – while also marking a call to action for accelerating gender balance and parity.
"At Kellogg, we are committed to accelerating our gender equity progress to increase our female representation across all areas of the business and we're committed to reaching 50/50 gender parity, at the manager level and above, by the end of 2025," said Melissa Howell, Senior Vice President, Global Human Resources. "Celebrating International Women's Day is a powerful opportunity to facilitate a conversation with our global regions on how collectively, we can each help to create a gender equal world."
Across our value chain – from farm to family table – we're focused on doing our part to achieve the United Nations (U.N.) 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG#5 in support of gender equity and women's empowerment. We are proud that nearly half of our Board of Directors and one third of our Executive Committee are women. However, we know we still have work to do.
"Women of Kellogg (WOK) – Kellogg's Business/Employee Resource Group (B/ERG) committed to gender equity – plays a critical role in empowering women and engaging men to advocate for gender equity in the workplace and in the world," said Kris Bahner, WOK Executive Sponsor and Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs. "We've continued to broaden the conversation on gender equity and support our communities in myriad ways, including through our WOK Days of Caring, in support of our Kellogg's Better Days purpose platform."
Here are five great examples of how Kellogg is committed to accelerating our gender equity progress:
- We're committed to reaching 50/50 gender parity by the end of 2025. And, as a signatory to the Catalyst CEO Champions for Change, we're part of the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advancing women and promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace.
- As a truly global B/ERG, WOK's mission, through education, conversation and opportunity, is to empower women and engage men to advocate for gender equity in the workplace – and in the world – in support of individual success, collective advancement and business improvement. Men play an important role in achieving gender equity, so one of our male WOK Leadership Team members shared his thoughts on how men can be gender advocates in this recent Social K blog post.
- Kellogg has programs in place to support gender equity and women's empowerment across our value chain, including specific programs to support women-owned businesses in our supplier base.
- We support women farmers and workers across the world where we've helped more than 10,000 women farmers and workers improve livelihoods for their families through improved agricultural practices. This is part of our global Kellogg's Better Days purpose platform.
- Our brands are also committed to gender equity. In 2017, we joined the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) #SeeHer movement to increase the accurate portrayals of women and girls in U.S. advertising and media. Our brands also partner with Free the Work – a data-driven platform for hiring female and diverse content producers to create an inclusive force for change.
