In honor of National Snack Day, Kellogg’s® Jumbo Snax is launching new Kellogg’s Cinnabon® Bakery Inspired Jumbo Snax, giving fans the classic, beloved Cinnabon® taste while at home or on the go. The latest addition joins the Kellogg’s Jumbo Snax lineup that includes newly announced Kellogg’s SMORZ™, Kellogg’s Froot Loops®, Apple Jacks®, Corn Pops® and Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes®-inspired Tiger Paws™.