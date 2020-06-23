BATTLE CREEK, Mich., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bacon and eggs. Pancakes and syrup. Cronuts and avocado toast. Iconic combinations are the key to making breakfast delicious. Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam® are no exception — for the first time ever, this dynamic duo is teaming up to give breakfast lovers the best of both cereal worlds with new Kellogg's® MASHUPS Cereal.
The limited-edition MASHUPS Cereal mixes fan-favorite flakes and loops to create an unexpectedly delicious flavor combination with all of the fun and none of the fuss.
"Kellogg's is always looking to innovate and deliver new experiences that our cereal fans desire," said Erin Storm, marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal. "As almost half of cereal lovers mix cereals together1, we wanted to make this two-in-one breakfast experience even easier. With Kellogg's MASHUPS Cereal, families have a convenient way to enjoy a delicious mix of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® and Froot Loops® all in one box."
Kellogg's MASHUPS Cereal is available in stores nationwide and online at a suggested retail price of $3.99 for a 9.8-ounce box and $5.69 for a 15.6-ounce box. For more information, follow Kellogg's Frosted Flakes on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and Froot Loops on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.
1 According to December 2019 K-Insiders survey of 3,665 U.S. adults.