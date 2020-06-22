SINGAPORE, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has entered into a partnership with Diethelm Keller Siber Hegner (DKSH) to be the distributor for Kemin Food Technologies in Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia.
Using DKSH's distribution services will strengthen Kemin Food Technologies' market synergies and provide a foundation to further expand its presence within Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia. By joining with DKSH, Kemin Food Technologies will optimize its distribution network and improve its service in these emerging countries.
"Food is a necessity, so not only does Kemin address today's needs, but we anticipate tomorrow's food issues to help food manufacturers maintain the quality of their products, keeping food safer and fresher for longer," said Michelle Lim, President, Kemin Food Technologies – Asia. "Our extensive knowledge of oxidation processes and understanding of food products on a molecular level feeds our pursuit of quality solutions, which allows us to help reduce food waste and contribute to food security. This is our commitment to sustainability as the way to improve life today and for generations to come."
Adding DKSH to its distribution network demonstrates Kemin's commitment to the food industry by bringing its global expertise to the local market and offering technical support to customers.
DKSH has a state-of-the-art food innovation center based in Thailand and a food application lab based in Vietnam to serve food and beverage customers within neighboring countries and offer prospective customers its lab services and evaluation. Kemin customers will be able to benefit from these services to help them solve their shelf-life and food safety issues.
The partnership between Kemin Food Technologies – Asia and DKSH provides customers with technically competent local salespeople from DKSH backed by Kemin's support and products.
