KERRVILLE, Texas, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With its state-of-the art winery incubator facilities, Kerrville Hills Winery welcomes Yoder Cellars as a new partner as part of its winemaking collaborative. Yoder Cellars, located in Dalhart in the Texas Panhandle, is known for producing exquisite wines from grapes grown in its estate Vingo Vineyards, the northernmost Texas vineyard. Kerrville Hills will assist with all aspects of wine production in partnership with the Yoder winemaking team.
"We chose to work with Kerrville Hills Winery incubator to help us expand our winemaking capacity to produce more wine," said Pamela Yoder, co-owner of Yoder Cellars. "Building a new winery can cost millions of dollars. Working with Kerrville Hills Winery lets us process our grapes, make the wine, age it, bottle it, and warehouse without the need for the capital expenditure for our own facility. In addition, we get the consultation, and collaboration with an incredibly talented winemaker, John Rivenburgh, along with some of their other brilliant incubator clients. It was an easy decision to make."
The Kerrville Hills Winery incubator is a home for winemakers to manage the capitalization of their business, learn winemaking techniques, and work in a collaborative environment. Kerrville Hills Winery is more than a custom crush facility in that member winemakers are intrinsically involved in all aspects of production, a true collaboration.
"We are excited to welcome Steven and Pamela Yoder as part of our incubator team, making wine in our facility," says John Rivenburgh, winemaker and owner of Kerrville Hills Winery. "We see the winery incubator as an educational think tank for collaboration, sharing ideas, and fostering creativity so our member winemakers can make the best wine possible. Having the Yoders as members will bring new ideas, and an opportunity to make wines with grape varieties that aren't extensively grown in Texas. We look forward to working with these varietals including Gruner Veltliner, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier and expanding the Texas palate by getting Yoder Cellar wines into people's homes."
Steven and Pamela Yoder entered the wine industry by planting Vingo Vineyard in 2015, which now has 31 acres under vine with seven grape varieties. The Yoder's introduced a line of wine made with the estate grapes, called Yoder Cellars, and opened the namesake tasting room in Dalhart, Texas in January 2019. Vingo Vineyards is the northernmost Texas winery, and the railroad town of Dalhart has embraced the winery that opened. The winery and tasting room are in the historic post office built in 1934 in Dalhart and is a destination for wine lovers from the Texas panhandle, and travelers on the road to Colorado, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.
About Kerrville Hills Winery
Sitting at the highest point in Kerr County, overlooking the beautiful Texas Hill Country, Kerrville Hills Winery (KHW) was the first winery established in Kerrville. In 2019, John Rivenburgh purchased Kerrville Hills to establish a wine incubator; a communal space for educated winemaking accelerating boutique operations. John has deep roots in the Texas Hill Country, is an award-winning winemaker, and has passion for growing high quality, sustainable Texas grapes. Follow Kerrville Hills Winery on Facebook and Instagram.
Kerrville Hills Winery Incubator Members include:
- Ab Astris Winery
- Fly Gap Winery
- Lavaca Bluffs
- Noblemen Wines
- Rustic Spur Vineyards
- Siboney Cellars
About Yoder Cellars
Yoder Cellars is a family owned and operated winery making wines made with 100% Texas grown grapes from the 31-acre estate Vingo Vineyard in Dallam County, the most northern vineyard in Texas. The Yoder family lives on the land where its vineyard is located and are dedicated to growing outstanding grapes on the northern plains of Texas as well as to sustaining the land for future generations. The Yoders work together to create amazing Texas wines that can stand up against wines around the world. The Yoder Cellars tasting room is housed in the historic old post office located at 302 Denver Ave, Dalhart, Texas. Follow Vingo Vineyards on Facebook and Instagram @vingovineyard.
