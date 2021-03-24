NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on National Cocktail Day, Ketel One Family Made Vodka is partnering with Andrew Rannells to launch Makers of Marvelous, a program rooted in giving back to the hospitality community and celebrating bartenders for their service, craft and creativity. After a year in which the hospitality community has been impacted due to COVID-19, Ketel One Vodka is continuing their support for a community of individuals that have been a part of the brand's identity since day one, and has pledged to donate $50,000 to Another Round Another Rally, which will be announced on Rannells social media. Ketel One also invites consumers to celebrate National Cocktail Day by posting their versions of the at-home cocktails on Instagram as a toast to the bartenders (or places) they miss with the tags #MakeItMarvelous.
"The hospitality community is one that is vibrant. They bring magic, joy and delight to our lives through their commitment to craft," says Rannells. "I am thrilled to partner with Ketel One Vodka to kick off a meaningful campaign that not only gives back, but also drives awareness to the individuals who are making our experiences marvelous."
"Ketel One Vodka knows what essential role the hospitality industry plays in our lives, particularly the bartenders who create truly unforgettable experiences. They have supported our brand since day one and continue to inspire us. Their community has been one of the hardest hit in the past year, and they need us to support the hospitality industry now more than ever," says Carl Nolet, Jr. Nolet Family 11th Generation Distiller.
Makers of Marvelous is not the only initiative by a Diageo brand with the mission of supporting the hospitality community. In June 2020, Diageo launched "Raising the Bar," a global program that provides $100 million to support the recovery of major hospitality centers. The program also includes the establishment of Diageo's $20 Million Community Fund, as part of its commitment to supporting the Black community and championing equality.
About Ketel One Family Made Vodka
Ketel One Family Made Vodka is inspired by 330 years and 11 generations of the Nolet Family's distilling expertise. Ketel One is crafted using only the highest-quality ingredients, including 100% non-GMO grain and is completely gluten-free. That quality has led to global recognition with Drinks International as a top ten bartenders' choice of vodka, the number one best-selling vodka in the world's best bars for the ninth consecutive year, and the number one trending vodka in the world's best bars for the seventh consecutive year (Drinks International Brands Report, 2020). Ketel One continues to toast to the artists, trailblazers and innovators in the entertainment industry, inspiring them to inspire others. Follow Ketel One Family Made Vodka on Instagram for additional inspiration and information: @KetelOne_US.
About Another Round, Another Rally
Another Round Another Rally is a non-profit financial resource for the hospitality industry. We provide reimbursement grants and immersive educational scholarships to further the education of historically excluded voices in the community, and supply emergency assistance to those employed in restaurants, bars, and hotels who have fallen on unexpected hardship.
Their goal is to give current and future leaders access to the tools they can utilize in order to create innovative, dynamic workplaces where equity and inclusion allow marginalized populations the space and safety to advance and thrive.
