KATY, Texas, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ketonia LLC announces the launch of its Perseverance Scholarship for 2021. The new scholarship program is aimed at helping students who have shown great character by overcoming difficulties in their lives.
The Perseverance Scholarship is open to current undergraduates and high school seniors. Ketonia will award a $1,000 scholarship to the winner.
Ketonia believes that promoting perseverance and courage in the face of challenges will play an important role in shaping the world's future. In addition, by highlighting their strength, we can encourage them to push through any difficult times in the future. Through the Perseverance Scholarship, Ketonia hopes to encourage students to embrace life's challenges.
To apply, students must write an essay describing a time they went through a difficult time and how it made them stronger. Then, they must submit proof of enrollment, a resume, and a reference letter. Applications are due November 18, 2021. The winner will be announced on January 31, 2022.
About Ketonia
Ketonia is a woman-owned small business whose core mission is to help Americans take control of their health. Mother-son team Geri & John work tirelessly to make new keto products and mouthwatering keto recipes. Ketonia's Keto Nutrition Calculator helps dieters find the exact amount of calories and macronutrients they need to succeed on keto. In addition, Ketonia's Grocery list maker allows anyone to make a grocery list from the over 150 keto recipes
