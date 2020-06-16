Peach Me, I'm Orange is the newest flavor from KidsLuv, the vitamin enhanced, zero sugar kids’ beverage that has nine essential Vegan vitamins and minerals, only 10 calories and 2g carbs in each serving, is 100% clean labeled, Certified Non-GMO, Vegan, Kosher and Gluten-free, and packaged in an 8 oz. recyclable, resealable, straw-free drink carton