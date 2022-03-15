Kiosk Association Digital KYC Series Begins

DENVER, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- March Self-Service News: The Kiosk Association is pleased to announce new multipart series of whitepapers covering Digital KYC. Digital KYC is the new framework for identity, for opt-in consumers. PopID is 100,000 users in California. Wendy's First Kitchen in Japan is the first international. The complete 5-part series will see a whitepaper per month.
Coming Events: National Restaurant Association in Chicago in May is the big upcoming. We will be showing the unreleased LG fast food self-order kiosk in its first public appearance.
June 8th is InfoComm 2022 and we are a media partner for the show. AV is huge and especially for all forms of menu displays for outdoor (think Drive-Thru which is 75% of sales?). Big screens for EV charging stations at places like Walgreens, Kohls, and now restaurants. The free advertising on Google Maps doesn't hurt.
Free Research -- Updated Market report. Included are restaurants worldwide & kiosks. McDonalds & YUM Foods being the two big components. Using corporate sites plus NRN datafiles we have a lower margin of error. We're updating the spreadsheet with drive-thru & digital menu displays for more context.
Kiosks
- Face Verification – PopID Seeking $50 million Pay By Face
- Lockdown Browser News – Android + Windows & Kiosk Mode
- IDmission – Empowering Identity Solutions
- Know Your Customer Brief aka Digital KYC
- Kiosk Location and Kiosk Placement – Best Practice
- Touchless Checkout Kiosks – 235% increase in deployments for Grab and Go
- Stripe For Kiosks – Samsung Kiosk Demo No Code by Intuiface
- National Restaurant Association Kiosk Trade Show
- Telehealth Kiosk – Mental Health for Students and Let's Talk Interactive
- Antibacterial Touchscreen News – Utah Study on COVID Transmission via Surfaces
- Wayfinding Kiosk – 22Miles Video Catalog – Healthcare, Hoteling, Convention Centers and More
Digital Signage
- Digital Signage STRATACACHE Partners with NCR
- Digital Signage Software Solutions – Video Catalog – Healthcare, Hoteling, Convention Centers and More
- ChromeOS Flex for Digital Signage
Retail Automation
- Just Walk Out Checkout – Whole Foods
- Food Robot Roundup – Delivery Robots & Robotic Food Assembly
- UK Shop and Go Automated Store – Just Walk Out — Tesco, Sainsburys Aldi UK Review - nice photo gallery of each store and its "just walk out" configuration.
