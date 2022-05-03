Globally inspired comfort food, a new cocktail program and elegant wine country design welcome guests to the grand reopening of Chef Todd Humphries' flagship restaurant at First Street Napa on June 7, 2022
NAPA, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kitchen Door is pleased to announce it will reopen on June 7, 2022, at its new location in downtown Napa at First Street Napa. The restaurant has been a favorite of both locals and visitors since it was established at the Oxbow in 2011, and the new space will feature the addition of a cocktail program in a beautiful setting with indoor and outdoor seating.
Offering the rare combination of seasonally inspired dishes served in a family-friendly atmosphere, Co-Founder and Chef Todd Humphries, Co-Founder Richard Miyashiro, and General Manager and Partner Tim Seberson are excited to welcome guests back following the busy period of design, development, construction, and furnishing of the new Kitchen Door.
The iconic red doors invite discerning diners into the establishment, along with custom whisk light fixtures, and refinished-but-rustic tables and chairs. Sentimental photographs, special works of art, and accessories from the inaugural Kitchen Door adorn the walls to recreate the inviting atmosphere of the cherished original site. The warm ambiance brings diners back to their favorite wine country kitchen.
"We couldn't be more thrilled to finally be welcoming our friends and guests back into the Kitchen Door family," said Chef Todd Humphries. "It's been a long wait and we are excited to get in the kitchen and wow guests with exciting flavors and new dishes on our menu."
In this fresh site, Humphries, Miyashiro, and Seberson have added a full bar program with double the seating of the old location. The beautifully designed bar counter is the focal point of the restaurant, welcoming imbibers to gather and share spirits-based craft cocktails, local wine, and beer selections and other thoughtfully chosen global libations as part of a highly curated beverage list.
"The addition of a full bar program complete with a thoughtful selection of premium craft spirits is an exciting endeavor for our entire team. We're eager to extend our Kitchen Door philosophy to our enhanced beverage menu," said Seberson.
On top of design consultant Alex Wines' wine country aesthetic, Kitchen Door at First Street Napa brings with it a fancy Mugnaini pizza oven and shiny custom J&R Manufacturing rotisserie grill—both staple appliances for Kitchen Door classics such as wood-fired pizza, Korean Style Short Ribs, and roasted chicken. "We are ready to serve our staple dishes with the new equipment. For a chef, upgraded appliances like this only elevate our cuisine," said Humphries. Keeping in line with wine country's love of beverages, the restaurant has invested in a Ground Control coffee brewer, which uses an innovative, patented brewing process that transforms the way coffee lovers can enjoy their favorite local roasters.
Favorite menu standards such as the Kitchen Door Mushroom Soup, the Bahn Mi Sandwich and Korean Style Ribs will be there for customers to enjoy. New items include Lettuce Cups, the KD Buddha Bowl and NY Strip, along with a plethora of fun new sides.
The cozy indoor dining room and expansive outdoor patio allow wine country gourmands to feast comfortably in small or large groups. Family and friends can gather in kindred spirit and feed off the warmth and activity from the kitchen, which remains on display behind glass windows. "The ethos of Kitchen Door is still the same. We want epicureans to feel welcomed and comforted by the quality and flavor of our globally inspired cuisine," said Humphries.
Kitchen Door Reopening, June 7, 2022
1300 First Street, Suite 272
Monday - Thursday // Lunch + Dinner, 11:30 A.M. - 9:00 P.M.
Friday // Lunch + Dinner, 11:30 A.M. - 10:00 P.M.
Saturday // Lunch + Dinner, 11:30 A.M. - 10:00 P.M.
Sunday // Lunch + Dinner, 11:30 A.M. - 9:00 P.M.
About Kitchen Door
Since 2011, locals and Napa Valley's many visitors, from food enthusiasts to families, have celebrated Chef Humphries' cuisine in a venue of comfort and value. The food is local, seasonal, handmade, and ingredient driven. The globally inspired menu is conceived and prepared by classically trained chefs. Visit KitchenDoorNapa.com to learn more, and follow along on Facebook, Twitter @KitchenDoorNapa and Instagram @KDNapa.
Media Contact
Ashley Teplin, Studio 707, 707-287-9727 Ext: 101, ashley@studio-707.com
SOURCE Kitchen Door