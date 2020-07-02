IRVINE, Calif., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoppers across the nation trust all-natural Eat Cleaner® (www.EatCleaner.com) Fruit + Veggie Wash, the only lab proven, patented line of wash and wipes invented to remove over 99% of unwanted residue, including pesticides and agricultural material that can carry harmful bacteria, from fresh produce, while extending produce freshness up to 5x longer.
Now, the best-selling Fruit + Veggie wash will be available in an all-new half-gallon value size, perfect for refilling the Eat Cleaner® 12 fl. oz. spray bottle economically and in an eco-friendly way.
"More than ever with the concerns around transmission of COVID-19, consumers are being encouraged to wash their product with a surfactant-based product to cut through residue water can't. Coronavirus is enveloped in a double layer fatty membrane. Using Eat Cleaner, which contains a natural, food-grade soaping agent, can be effective in dissolving this Coronavirus 'casing'. This should give families more peace of mind when they're eating fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs," commented Shawki Ibrahim, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Inventor, Grow Green Industries.
The Eat Cleaner® line gained national attention for its award-winning, lab-proven solutions after being featured on the TV show 'HATCHED' and showcased on HSN with five-star reviews. Featured at select retailers across the country, and available online, consumers will be able to easily access the effective wash easily.
"The average American family tosses out around $150 worth of food a month. Just one bottle of Eat Cleaner® spray achieves 30 times the return on your investment, extending the life of your produce while protecting you and your health from unseen invaders," noted Mareya Ibrahim, Founder, CEO and Co-Inventor, Grow Green Industries.
Eat Cleaner® Triple Action Fruit + Veggie Wash is also available in a 10-Ct. Powder Packet Box and 3 lb. Powder Bag - ideal for restaurants, juice bars and food service handling processing fresh produce - without the use of chemicals like chlorine or peracetic acid.
"As restaurants and juice bars are opening back up again, it's more critical than ever that their food safety protocols for processing fresh produce are strong to prevent a potential outbreak issue. That's where Eat Cleaner can be a game changer. Consumers can ask their favorite establishment to use Eat Cleaner for peace of mind when they go out to eat or enjoy their favorite drink," added Ibrahim.
Shop the full Eat Cleaner® line, including the all-new half-gallon value size, at EatCleaner.com. Each patented, food-grade and USDA biobased formula uses all-natural, FDA-approved GRAS ingredients, making it an effective and safe choice for consumers and restaurants alike.
Grow Green Industries is a 100% minority, woman-owned business and winner of the World's Best Technology Gold Prize. Follow @eatcleaner on Instagram for delicious clean eating recipes and health tips. For further information or to book an interview with Mareya Ibrahim or Dr. Shawki Ibrahim, please contact Leigh-Anne Anderson at 242892@email4pr.com.
About Grow Green Industries, Inc./ Eat Cleaner®:
Grow Green Industries, Inc. dba eatCleaner® is leading the way in eco-solutions for food safety and shelf life extension. Co-founded in 2010 by Dr. Shawki Ibrahim, Ph.D. and Mareya Ibrahim ("The Fit Foodie"), the company is dedicated to providing safe, effective, patented and lab-proven products to help people enjoy cleaner, safer, longer lasting fresh food. Visit growgreenindustries.com and eatcleaner.com to learn more.