KOHLER, Wis., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kohler Original Recipe Chocolates the renowned chocolate brand, launches new Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Chocolate Bars, extending its line of expertly handcrafted chocolate bar delicacies. Available now, this silky-smooth Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars are available in two-piece confections. KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolate Bars are also available in five original flavors: Milk and Dark Chocolates, Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter, Dark Chocolate Raspberry and Dark Chocolate Mocha.
Each delectable bar is handcrafted, featuring a silky-smooth dark chocolate shell enveloping a rich velvety ganache filling of natural peanut butter, 72 percent chocolate and a dash of flaked sea salt. Every piece is hand-painted by Kohler Chocolatiers to complete the unique look and experience, highlighting KOHLER Original Chocolates' dedication to craftsmanship.
"We are excited to include the new Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter flavor to our ever-evolving line of handcrafted chocolate bars. This new bar is a refreshingly different take on the iconic combination," shares Todd Mullane, Director of Sales – KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates. "Our team of renowned chocolatiers worked tirelessly to perfectly combine the intensity of quality cacao beans with the sweet earthiness of natural peanut butter. Every bar is hand painted for a unique finish, resulting in a beautifully delectable creation" he concludes.
Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars are available now at Kohler Chocolates at The Shops at Woodlake in Kohler, Woodlake Market in Kohler, and online at KohlerChocolates.com. KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates are skillfully created in the quaint Village of Kohler at the award-winning Destination Kohler.
History of KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates: The KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates story begins with turtles, and not just an ordinary turtle – a complex blend of chocolate; smoky, burnt caramel and finished with salted pecans hand-picked for their size and perfection. The turtle that went through rigorous testing, many recipe tweaks and extensive sampling was perfected by the renowned chefs at Destination Kohler and blessed by Kohler Co. Executive Chairman, Herbert V. Kohler, Jr., to launch KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates in 2007.
Today, the original Terrapins have become the foundation for a thriving chocolates business that refuses to clutter the marketplace, and seeks to explore limitless opportunity in taste with natural raw ingredients. The Terrapins have since been expanded into four delicious varieties and the company has continued to diversify its line of chocolates.
In 2016, Kohler Co. entered a new market with the launch of the KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates Brandy; the spirit is naturally infused with Kohler's dark chocolate, providing an unmatched spirits taste and experience.
KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates signature lines are available year-round at the Kohler Chocolates at The Shops at Woodlake at the award-winning Destination Kohler resort in Kohler, Wisconsin, and online at KohlerChocolates.com. The resort boasts four Championship golf courses at Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run, the new 10-hole, par-3 The Baths of Blackwolf Run, and a Forbes Five-Star Kohler Waters Spa. Stay up to date on resort happenings on Facebook, facebook.com/americanclub and on Twitter, http://www.twitter.com/theamericanclub. For more information, please call 800-344-2838 or visit
About Kohler Hospitality & Real Estate Group
The Kohler Co. Hospitality & Real Estate profile includes The American Club, which is the only Forbes Five-Star resort hotel in the Midwest and the Three-Star Inn on Woodlake. It has world-renowned golf venues of Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run. A sister property, The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa resides in St. Andrews, Scotland, the birthplace of golf, and is recognized as one of the more luxurious resorts in the world. In 2017, Kohler Co. opened LODGE KOHLER, a AAA Four Diamond property, in the heart of Titletown, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
About Destination Kohler
Herb Kohler created Kohler Co.'s Hospitality & Real Estate Group with the reclamation of The American Club from an immigrant dormitory and then built championship golf courses, The Straits and The Irish at Whistling Straits and The River and Meadow Valleys at Blackwolf Run, all designed by Pete Dye and all in the top 100 of public courses. Straits will host the Ryder Cup in September 2021. Kohler Waters Spa is the only Forbes Five-Star spa in Wisconsin. The resort features 500 acres of river and forest, and 12 dining establishments from the Four-Star Immigrant Restaurant to traditional pub fare of The Horse & Plow as well as River Wildlife. Herb Kohler believes the log cabin of River Wildlife has the best country gourmet dining in the United States. The resort is located in the surrounds of the Village of Kohler, Wisconsin, one hour south of Green Bay, one hour north of Milwaukee and two and a half hours north of Chicago on I-43.
Media Contact
Lizbeth Rincon-Moss, KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates, 920.226.7520, Lizbeth.Rincon-Moss@Kohler.com
SOURCE KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates