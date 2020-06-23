HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The power of improved heating technology can completely change the way the food and beverage industry does business. Komax's steam heaters are that shift in technology to improve production.
The Shift to Steam
Within the food and beverage industry, there are specific needs that must be met. Komax has created two specific steam heaters that address these needs.
- Direct Injection Steam Heater – This design is smaller in diameter and also includes a sanitary version that is made of stainless steel. It is the best choice to improve liquid heating or the process of cooking heavier, more viscous slurries.
- Scepter Tank Steam Heater – Developed for direct steam injection into tanks. Water heating occurs in a quiet, vibration-free environment with 100% efficiency, it has the strongest stirring action. It keeps solids and particulates in suspension during the process.
The technology of Direct Injection Steam Heaters
Direct Injection Steam Heaters are the most efficient solution for effective and uniform heating of liquids and slurries. For food and beverage needs that require sanitary processing Direct Injection Steam Heaters are made of stainless steel and become the Komax Sanitary Steam Heater. Regardless of the material that it's made of, direct steam injection systems instantly heat any liquid or an aqueous slurry on a straight-through continuous basis.
The three principal functions it utilizes:
- It breaks the stream into smaller streams.
- The piston closes during shutdown to prevent a sudden steam collapse within the tube.
- Responding to changes in steam demand, the piston modulates to maintain a steady differential between the water pressure and steam.
Leading the Way
Komax Systems is a leader in static mixing, steam heaters, desuperheaters, and heat exchangers technology.
In the food and beverage industry, there are high cleanliness standards that must be met because of the risks of contamination. The sanitary steam heater is made of stainless steel and specifically designed for clean in place (CIP) process. There are no moving parts and no small orifices, thus eliminating maintenance and plugging problems. There is no risk of small parts mixing with the food products.
The Komax steam heater technology is perfect for the food industry's specific challenges.
