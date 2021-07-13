RALEIGH, N.C., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Kraft Heinz Company Foundation will donate $12 million, dispersed over the next three years, to support Rise Against Hunger's food assistance and sustainable agriculture programs in countries around the world. This new commitment elevates the long-standing partnership between Rise Against Hunger, the international hunger nonprofit organization, and Kraft Heinz, a leading global food company, and furthers their work together to help alleviate global hunger.
Kraft Heinz's $12 million commitment will support Rise Against Hunger's local procurement efforts, sustainable agriculture projects, and packaging and distribution of Rise Against Hunger meals, including the supplying of Kraft Heinz micronutrient sachets. These sachets, added to Rise Against Hunger's meal bags, include 18 essential vitamins and minerals. Kraft Heinz's micronutrient sachets have fortified over 400 million Rise Against Hunger meals to date.
"As one of the world's largest food and beverage companies, we are committed to using our scale to positively impact communities globally by creating a healthier, more sustainable world for all," said Rashida La Lande, Global General Counsel and Head of ESG and Government Affairs at Kraft Heinz. "I am proud to further our long-standing partnership with Rise Against Hunger, and look forward to advancing our sustainable agriculture and micronutrient programs as we make progress on our goal of providing 1.5 billion meals for people in need by 2025."
Rise Against Hunger's strategy is to end hunger through empowering communities, nourishing lives, responding to emergencies, and growing the movement. The Kraft Heinz Foundation has a goal to provide 1.5 billion meals to those facing food insecurity by 2025, and this partnership will make significant progress towards that objective. The $12 million commitment will equate to 748.5 million meals for the people Rise Against Hunger serves over three years.
"Rise Against Hunger impacts millions of lives each year, and we would not be able to do so without the dedicated support of Kraft Heinz," said Barry Mattson, Rise Against Hunger CEO. "Rise Against Hunger recognizes that this new agreement is a huge vote of confidence from Kraft Heinz. As we continue our partnership, this three-year commitment will allow us to impact more lives and continue the crucial fight to end global hunger."
Rise Against Hunger and Kraft Heinz began partnering in 2013. Since the partnership was formed, over 43,500 Kraft Heinz employees have packaged meals, which are distributed to people facing hunger around the world, at Rise Against Hunger Experience meal packaging events.
About Rise Against Hunger
Rise Against Hunger, an international humanitarian organization, is growing a global movement to end hunger by empowering communities, nourishing lives and responding to emergencies. With locations across the U.S. and five international offices, the organization provides immediate nourishment for those facing hunger today and implements sustainable solutions that will lift entire communities for years to come. Rise Against Hunger has facilitated volunteer meal packaging of more than 540 million meals to be distributed to countries around the world. To find out more about Rise Against Hunger's efforts to end hunger worldwide, please visit http://www.riseagainsthunger.org.
About Kraft Heinz
We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting http://www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
