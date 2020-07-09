NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you love to entertain and be the center of attention, this gig is for you! Krispy Kreme team members will be center stage in the first of its kind immersive sweet treat extravaganza.
The world's largest "Hot Light" will signal to the crowd that the theatre style doughnut experience is about to begin. Visitors will watch Krispy Kreme's famous doughnuts being made from start to a glorious waterfall-glazed finish, from inside a giant doughnut box.
If you want to join the NYC Krispy Kreme Dream Team, visit WorkForKrispyKremeNYC.com and apply today. There are eleven dozen full and part-time openings available, including leadership and hourly positions. Krispy Kremers can expect competitive pay, excellent benefits, plus a dozen of their favorite doughnuts a week.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all interviews will be held virtually, so candidates must have a valid email address. You'll find information about each position, links to apply online, and tips on the virtual interview process.
Located on 48th and Broadway, the Times Square location is set to open September 1st, 2020.
