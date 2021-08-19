CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Retail Aware has launched its newest pilot with Home Chef, the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence, to help serve the up to 2,000 Kroger owned grocery banner locations that carry Home Chef meals nationwide.
"We are proud to work with Home Chef to help drive on-shelf availability," Retail Aware founder and CEO Keith Fix said. "As Retail Aware continues its growth, our mission has remained the same - to provide real-time product and shopper insights that improve brand performance and the consumer's retail experience."
Retail Aware empowers decisions backed by real-time data to improve campaign metrics, increase sales, monitor stockouts, and ensure execution, all from a user friendly technology platform. Leveraging Retail Aware's patent-pending technology, brands and retailers can close feedback loops to gain real-time visibility into store operations.
"We're excited to launch the pilot program with Retail Aware," said Mitch Esparza, Director of Retail Business Operations at Home Chef. "At Home Chef, we're committed to inspiring and enabling people to cook through simple, delicious and convenient meals, and Retail Aware's solution will help us learn about shoppers' behaviors in real-time and ensure people can find Home Chef meals in their local grocery store."
ABOUT RETAIL AWARE: Retail Aware was founded with the mission to bring real-time product and shopper insights to brands, retailers, and their partners — featured in Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, TODAY, Consumer Reports and more. For more information about our work, visit our website at retailaware.com.
ABOUT HOME CHEF: Home Chef is the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence. Delivering more than 3.5 million meals each month from http://www.homechef.com and available in retail at more than 2,100 Kroger banner stores, Home Chef is committed to inspiring and enabling more people to cook simple, delicious meals, no matter how busy they are. Founded in 2013, Home Chef offers fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and easy to follow recipes delivered weekly and is designed for anyone to be able to cook and everyone to enjoy. The Chicago-based company delivers nationwide. For two years running, Home Chef has been rated #1 in customer satisfaction among leading meal kit companies, according to Market Force Information U.S. Grocery Benchmark Study. Home Chef is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). Find out more and get cooking at http://www.homechef.com. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates and inspiration.Study. Find out more and get cooking at http://www.homechef.com. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live updates and delicious inspiration.
