Second Quarter Highlights - Identical Sales without fuel grew 14.6% - Digital sales grew 127% - EPS of $1.03; Adjusted EPS of $0.73, up 66% compared to prior year - Operating Profit of $820 million; Adjusted FIFO Operating Profit of $894 million, up 43% compared to prior year - Strong alternative profit business growth - Continued investments to support and safeguard associates, customers and communities