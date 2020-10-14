CINCINNATI, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced that Kroger's Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen and Chief Financial Officer Gary Millerchip will provide a regularly scheduled investor update via conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. As a result of COVID-19-related travel restrictions, Kroger is rescheduling the time of its traditional Investor Day to spring 2021.
The presentation will broadcast online at ir.kroger.com. Click on Events & Presentations to access the event. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at approximately 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
About Kroger
