CINCINNATI, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced that Kroger's Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen and Chief Financial Officer Gary Millerchip will provide a regularly scheduled investor update via conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. As a result of COVID-19-related travel restrictions, Kroger is rescheduling the time of its traditional Investor Day to spring 2021.

The presentation will broadcast online at ir.kroger.com. Click on Events & Presentations to access the event. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at approximately 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

