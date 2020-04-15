CINCINNATI, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced that Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat with investors hosted by Evercore ISI at 8:45 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 16.
The presentation will broadcast online at ir.kroger.com. Click on "Events & Presentations" to access the event. The presentation will be available to view in an archived format following the conference until April 23, 2020.
