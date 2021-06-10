The Kroger Co. Logo (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.) (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.)

CINCINNATI, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced today that it will conduct its annual meeting of shareholders virtually at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Shareholders can listen, vote, and submit questions from any remote location with internet connectivity. The meeting will broadcast online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/KR2021.

An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at ir.kroger.com, under "Events & Presentations," approximately 24 hours after the meeting concludes.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

