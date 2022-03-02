MIAMI, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In honor of Women's History Month, La Adelita Tequila is celebrating their brand legacy with new programs named for Las Adelitas, the women who fought bravely in the 1919 Mexican Revolution. The Adelita Army is a Brand Ambassador Program that empowers female tequila enthusiasts and hospitality professionals who embody strength, power, and bravery. La Adelita Tequila will increase their grant contribution to support the professional advancement of Adelita Army members and will also donate a portion of each bottle sold to charity.
"La Adelita Tequila is founded on the artisanal legacy and commitment that goes into producing every bottle we make," says Chris Radomski, Founder of La Adelita Tequila. "We battle the elements every day to farm our estate-grown agave at some of the highest elevations in Jalisco. The statue in our village square commemorates the sacrifices made by Las Adelitas, and in particular, the amazing women of our region who fought to preserve their community in Capilla de Guadalupe. We're honored to shine a light on women who share our passion for amazing tequila and making the world a better place."
La Adelita Tequila is a single estate "Terroir Tequila," sourced entirely from blue agave parcels in the Jalisco Highlands. Like estate wine, La Adelita owes its beautifully smooth character and distinct flavor profile to careful selection and expert craftsmanship honed over many generations. Extremely labor-intensive, single estate tequila accounts for only 2% of all production and is prized for its expressive character. The history of La Adelita dates to 1885, when the family of Don Antonio Faustino de Aceves y Casillas built the town of Hacienda La Capilla in the shadow of the Cerro Gordo mountains. Planted in ancient volcanic soils at 7,300 feet in the heart of the Jalisco Highs sub-region, blue agave thrives in this area. La Adelita's single estate plantings are still farmed by the descendants of Don Antonio, who aspire to create the purest tequila through time-honored traditions.
Prior members of La Adelita Army range from female Mixed Martial Arts competitors to bartenders. To apply to join La Adelita Army, visit La Adelita Army Brand Ambassador Program. Please contact Katherine Dolecki, katherine@gregoryvine.com and Elodi Bodamer, elodi@gregoryvine.com for all press queries, including team interviews, sample requests, and cocktail recipes.
About La Adelita Tequila
La Adelita Tequila is a partnership of multi-generational distillers, jimadors and renowned vintners from Mexico to California, working together to craft an authentic selection of single estate tequilas in the Jalisco Highlands. The original "Terroir Tequila," La Adelita is made from the world's finest blue agave hand-harvested at over 7,300 feet. The brand name honors the courageous women who fought in the Mexican Revolution, known as Las Adelitas, commemorated through the brand's ongoing support of female spirits enthusiasts and trade. La Adelita Tequila is available in the following expressions: La Adelita Blanco (SRP: $42); La Adelita Reposado (SRP: $47); La Adelita Añejo (SRP: $54); La Adelita Black Añejo Cristalino (SRP: $72); and La Adelita Extra Añejo (SRP: $125). For more information, please visit http://www.LaAdelitaTequila.com and follow us on Instagram: @LaAdelitaTequila.
