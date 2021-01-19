La Granja Metrowest Opens a New Restaurant in MetroWest Orlando, Ready to Satisfy Customer Demand for Fresh Homestyle Cooked Food

La Granja Restaurants is excited to now be in the Metrowest area of Orlando. For homemade food served fast, visit the new La Granja at 3120 South Kirkman Rd., Orlando, FL 32822. Call ahead for curbside or delivery: (407) 420-7057