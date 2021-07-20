LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a lawsuit against Islands Restaurants, L.P., alleging the company violated Labor Code § 2699, et seq. seeking penalties for Defendant's alleged violation of California Labor Code §§ 201, 202, 203, 204, 210, 221, 226(a), 226.7, 246, 351, 510, 512, 558(a)(1)(2), 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 1198, and 2802. The lawsuit against Islands Restaurants, L.P., is currently pending in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Case No. 21CHCV00451. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.
According to the lawsuit filed, Islands Restaurants, L.P. allegedly failed to pay employees for all time worked, meaning all the time they were under Defendant's control. Additionally, Defendant allegedly maintained a policy and practice of "rounding" time rather than recording actual time for pay periods. This allegedly resulted in possible underpayment of wages.
PAGA is a mechanism by which the State of California itself can enforce state labor laws through the employee suing under the PAGA who do so as the proxy or agent of the state's labor law enforcement agencies. An action to recover civil penalties under PAGA is fundamentally a law enforcement action designed to protect the public and not to benefit private parties. The purpose of PAGA is not to recover damages or restitution, but to create a means of "deputizing" citizens as private attorneys general to enforce the Labor Code.
Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is a labor law firm with law offices located in San Diego County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County, Sacramento County, Santa Clara County, Orange County and San Francisco County. The firm has a statewide practice of representing employees on a contingency basis for violations involving unpaid wages, overtime pay, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination and other types of illegal workplace conduct.
