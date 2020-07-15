Lady_M_Tysons_Galleria.jpg

Lady M Tysons Galleria is now open.

 By Lady M Confections Co., Ltd.

NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of a successful pop-up in the Washington D.C. Metro Area, Lady M officially opens a new and permanent boutique at Tysons Galleria. Lady M Tysons Galleria, officially opened July 14, 2020.

The new Tysons Galleria boutique is located at 2001 International Drive, 2nd Floor Space #2406, McLean, Virginia 22102. Boutique hours are Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

From the iconic Signature Mille Crepes to fan-favorite Green Tea Mille Crepes, and much more, Lady M Tysons Galleria offers a daily rotating and seasonal selection of handmade Lady M cakes. This boutique location also offers a full beverage menu featuring tea and coffee, alongside custom drinks like Green Tea Latte and a notably decadent Hot Chocolate. 

Lady M Tysons Galleria is a full-service, dine-in boutique location. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, takeaway will be offered exclusively for the time being. Guests may order in person at the boutique or place pre-orders online (for same day pickup) at ladymcakes.square.site. 

For those who prefer to enjoy cake at home, Lady M has also partnered with Chowbus to offer fast and easy delivery from this new Tysons Galleria boutique location. Lady M continues to also offer nationwide shipping of whole cakes at LadyM.com

About Lady M:

Lady M Confections Co., Ltd. is an NYC cake brand with over 40 boutiques worldwide. Created in 2001 and helmed by CEO Ken Romaniszyn, Lady M is the creator of Mille Crêpes. Lady M marries French techniques with Japanese sensibilities to develop creations that are a touch sweet and ideal for all occasions. Indulge in a world of cakes and confections at LadyM.com.

