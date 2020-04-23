SISTERS, Ore., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Superfood has announced closing a $10 million financing round, funded entirely by Danone Manifesto Ventures (DMV) to support its growth initiatives.
Since its launch in 2015, Laird Superfood, creator of plant-based superfood products, has quickly become recognized as a driving force in a consumer movement toward a conscious, healthful and vibrant lifestyle. Through this effort, the company has seen record growth in products, innovations, and with retail partners both online and in stores, leading to its strongest quarter to date.
Laird Superfood will utilize the new capital from DMV to continue to develop new offerings, expand its manufacturing campus in Sisters, Oregon, and grow its platform of clean, high-quality, plant-based products.
DMV, the corporate venture arm of Danone, a global food and beverage company dedicated to bringing health through food to as many people as possible, invests globally in innovative companies further supporting Danone's mission through emerging brands, businesses and capabilities.
"The growth of Laird Superfood has been a result of our company's focus on functional, convenient, better-tasting products, while staying authentic to our Co-Founder Laird Hamilton's uncompromising standards of quality and ingredients," said Paul Hodge, CEO and Co-Founder of Laird Superfood. "After thoughtful consideration and developing a strong relationship with the DMV team, we believe they are the best partner to help us deliver the mission and vision of the company. Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable dietary practices around the world, which is perfectly aligned with the vision of our founders."
"Through our time with Paul, Laird and the leadership team, we have developed a deep conviction in Laird Superfood's culture and its understanding of the needs of today's consumer," said CEO of Danone Manifesto Ventures, Laurent Marcel. "We are confident that Laird Superfood's commitment to a healthy lifestyle and the quality of their functional products and ingredients will continue to appeal to consumers and retailers. Laird Superfood is a powerful brand with a unique story, and we are excited about our ability to seal this partnership, particularly in the current global environment. We believe it will result in future success with a foundation of mutual trust and shared values."
"I'm so grateful to have such a strong, philosophically aligned partner like DMV on board as we look at developing the next phase of delicious, innovative, plant-based products for all to enjoy," said Hamilton, Co-Founder of Laird Superfood.
About Laird Superfood
Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The company's products are designed to naturally keep you fueled throughout your day. The company was co-founded in 2015 by the world's most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. His passion project to perfect his personal regimen grew into a dynamic, innovative brand with a mission to bring clean, simple, and thoughtfully formulated superfoods to the masses. As a rapidly growing company in the natural foods space, Laird Superfood's offerings are environmentally conscientious, responsibly tested, and made with real ingredients that everyone can feel good about. Laird Superfood products give you the fuel you need from sunrise to sunset. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.
About Danone Manifesto Ventures
Danone Manifesto Ventures is the corporate venture arm of Danone, launched in 2016 with a mission to support the growth of innovative food and foodtech companies and partner with entrepreneurs that share its vision of a healthy and sustainable future. Through this venture team, Danone makes financial investments and provides strategic and operational support to its portfolio companies while preserving the autonomy required to grow their entrepreneurial projects. Danone Manifesto Ventures has invested in various companies including Harmless Harvest, Forager Project, Farmer's Fridge and Nature's Fynd in the USA, Michel et Augustin, Yooji and Agricool in France, and Epigamia in India. In 2018, it became the first corporate venture to be certified B Corp independently. (more info www.danoneventures.com)