Landrys_Restaurants_Logo.jpg
By Landry's Restaurants, Inc.

HOUSTON, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to privately held Landry's (a family owned and operated business), when the Paycheck Protection Program was created, we were advised that the funds would allow us to bring thousands of our valued employees back to work. Although we are an eligible recipient, we have since learned that if our Company received these funds, we would prevent smaller companies from receiving aid of their own. For this reason, we have made the decision to deny assistance that would be made available to us through the Program. 

