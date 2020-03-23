NEW YORK, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting this week, it will be possible for New Yorkers to order for contactless delivery or pickup, the foodie favorite dining experience provided by the historic Samwon Garden Korean BBQ, which is among the largest Korean restaurants in NYC and an icon in South Korea.
The fully stocked kits include a small hand sanitizer, 2 Samwon galbi, 1 prime rib, 1 pork belly, 1 small soybean stew, 4 rice balls and ban chan (small plates.). A perfect family dinner package, the care package which serves 4-5 people is priced at $149.
Of the highest quality, Samwon Garden is famous for their patented diamond-cut technique of placing slices in the meat to better absorbing the marinade after it is grilled. Raw meats of this preparation cannot be found in supermarkets.
Samwon Garden BBQ which temporarily stopped their dine-in service starting Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 recognizes that the health, safety and overall well-being of their family and the families they serve, is always the top priority. Measures are now in place providing management full visibility of the temperature of the employee that prepares each order and restaurant continues to closely monitor the rapidly changing situation around COVID-19, responding to new information as it arises.
The restaurant hopes to bring comfort during these tough times with their food and diners can order the restaurant's carefully packed Care Packages via Grubhub, Seamless, Uber Eats, Postmates, Doordash and Caviar.