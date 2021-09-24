COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- COLLAGE CULINARY EXPERIENCE
Located exclusively at Bloomingdale's South Coast Plaza on the main floor, Collage Culinary Experience is an elevated, two-story global dining collective that offers the best of international and local cuisine in an artfully designed space. Collage features sit-down restaurants serving world-inspired plates, next-level fast casual establishments, and full-service bars pouring carefully crafted cocktails. Collage Culinary Experience 's 9+ includes the U.S. debut of Paradise Dynasty, the internationally renowned Singapore eatery, along with Mah Jongs by Chef Mike, Le Shrimp Ramen, which are currently open, and will also include Egg LXIII, Mochinut, Cha Redefine, Bruxie, Churrino, PhoHolic and more in the coming months.
Morgan Zhang, the creative innovator and driving force behind bringing the concept of Collage to fruition, is excited to welcome guests to Collage at Bloomingdale's South Coast Plaza, saying "Get ready to enjoy an adventure of the senses with chef-driven menus and seasonal offerings for an upscale evolving dining experience. We plan to raise the bar in terms of cohesive, luxury design by creating synergy amongst the varying concepts, making Collage a one-stop shop for international cuisine." Collage can be found on social media @collageculinaryexperience, and on the web at https://tastecollage.com
WHAT'S NEW IN SHOPPING
On September 16th, Bloomingdale's announced the grand opening of its newly renovated Bloomingdale's South Coast Plaza store, unveiling the completely transformed second floor offering an exciting array of new brands across men's and women's shoes, accessories, fine jewelry, and beauty, including new luxury brand shops.
The new second floor of Bloomingdale's South Coast Plaza is a luxury destination, where customers can explore all-new designer boutiques from top brands like Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent and more, plus men's and women's shoes from Saint Laurent, Gucci, Valentino, Dior, and Jimmy Choo.
Steps away, in the cosmetics department, Bloomingdale's now offers some of the most obsessed-over beauty and fragrance brands including Jo Malone, Cartier, Bulgari, Aqua di Parma, Diptyque, Hermes, and Charlotte Tilbury, along with the first Gucci Beauty counter in on the West Coast. Shoppers will also discover new dedicated brand shops from Valentino Beauty, La Mer, Cle de Peau Beaute, and Clarins. And, customers can indulge in self-care experiences with dedicated spa services by La Prairie and La Mer, along with facial treatment services in the all-new spa treatment rooms.
Bloomingdale's South Coast Plaza has added even more sparkle to its fine jewelry offering with new brands like Hueb, Suzanne Kalan, Colette, and more. Plus, it now offers expanded selections and upgraded shops for favorites including Temple St. Clair, Gurhan, Marina B. and Roberto Demeglio. Fine jewelry shoppers can also enjoy two new semi-private viewing rooms for one-on-one sessions with their sales professional.
LINK TO DOWNLOAD IMAGES HERE (PHOTO CREDIT: BENNY CHAN)
OPENING CELEBRATION
Bloomingdale's South Coast Plaza is celebrating the launch of its newly renovated second-floor style destination and the new Collage Culinary Experience with an event called Eat, Play, Together. In partnership with StyleCon, the event will take place on Saturday, October 2, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and is open to the public. It will feature restaurant tastings, shopper gifting, glam experiences, music, entertainment and much more. To find out more and to register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eat-play-together-styleconbloomingdalescollage-culinary-experience-tickets-161535161015
Media Contact
Bobby Navarro, Travel Costa Mesa, 7146738117, bnavarro@travelcostamesa.com
SOURCE Travel Costa Mesa