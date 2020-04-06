Largest Talmudic College In The Country Switches Gears To Care For Community In Need - Creates Not-For-Profit That Supplies Over 80,000 Passover Meals

Rabbi Aaron Kotler, President and CEO of Beth Medrash Govoha (BMG) in Lakewood, New Jersey and BMG Board Members Eli and Toby Tabak Managed the Initiative by Phone, In their Home, While Self-Quarantined with their Families Their Mission: Stop the Spread of COVID-19 by Discouraging Passover Shopping Trips and Large Gatherings