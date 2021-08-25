SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank will host the eleventh annual AimLoan.com San Diego Blues Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the downtown San Diego waterfront at 100% capacity! This family-friendly event will feature 9 musical acts on two stages and includes performances from Larkin Poe, Rick Estrin & the Nightcats, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram and many more!
Festival attendees will enjoy local craft beer, cocktails and wine along with specialty food, arts and crafts vendors. Tickets for the festival start at $40 online and will be $50 at the front gate on the day of the event. Children, under the age of 12, receive free entry with one paid adult general admission ticket. All proceeds benefit the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and its North County Food Bank chapter. For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.sdbluesfest.com/.
Media Contact
Stephanie Bunce, Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank, 1-858-863-5137, sbunce@sandiegofoodbank.org
SOURCE Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank