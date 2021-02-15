LAS VEGAS, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Las Vegas Global Wine & Spirit Awards return in 2021 after a record-breaking year of entries in the truly chaotic year of 2020.
The competition is proud to be one of the very few events who was able to honor their industries and the competitions are now back for its 5th year to celebrate the Wine & Spirits industry.
In 2020, they did what they do best, their expert judges blind-tasted submissions from around the world with the only criteria being: the quality of the juice in the bottle. Medal winners were recognized from globally known brands, emerging brands from lesser-known regions and every level and location in between.
Proudly, their honors have increased the sales and visibility of several winners and they look forward to sharing even more exciting results with the world this year.
"2021 is going to be our most exciting year yet! Expect some big announcements about how we are bringing a bigger audience from around the world to learn more about our winning entries.
Founder and Executive Director Eddie Rivkin continues: "With all signs pointing to convention business returning to Las Vegas by summertime, June is the perfect time for the Las Vegas Global Wine and Spirit Awards to be held. I am looking forward to having our biggest and best competition yet. And most importantly, having our international judges be able to travel and join us again this year. With wine and spirits being submitted from all over the globe, having palates with expertise in all different facets assures all of our entries the fairest ratings and scores."
Las Vegas Global Wine and Spirit Awards sets itself apart from many others based on its global reach, its setting in the #1 Wine & Spirits market in the world - Las Vegas, and the undisputable credibility of its judges. Over two dozen recognized experts in their industry who have been acclaimed for their palates and skills by the most respected media and trade organizations in the world.
As always, wine and spirit brands of all production sizes and from all regions around the world have the valuable opportunity to be tasted and assessed by our panel of judges.
The 2021 Las Vegas Global Wine Awards will take place in June 2021 in Las Vegas, NV.
The 2021 Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards will take place in August 2021 in Las Vegas, NV.
Early Bird entries have just been announced. If you enter now, their early pricing is the best it's going to be all year — saving you up to $45 per entry on wine and up to $125 on spirits!
Early Bird pricing won't last long, so act now to lock in your chance to be honored at this incredible price.
You can enter your wines today on their website at https://www.vegaswineawards.com/entry
Spirits can be entered today on our website at https://www.vegasspiritawards.com/entry/
