HARTLAND, Wis., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arriving just in time for the holidays is the new Seasoned Seasonings™ Traditional Turkey Rub. It's a traditional course and savory herbal rotisserie flavor, perfect for an easy, signature holiday meal you and your family will crave year after year. The fresh-ground seasoning blend combines marjoram, rosemary, thyme, sage, lemon zest, paprika, and more, for mouth-watering flavor. For the rest of your home-cooked holiday menu this year, shop the Seasoned Seasonings™ line for more fresh-ground seasoning blends that are shipped directly to you and, unlike other store bought spices, waste no time sitting on the shelf.

Last Bite™ is a women-led startup that is Simplifying Sophisticated Home Cooking™ with quality controlled seasoning packets made from fresh-ground spices. The food industry expert team—made up of passionate connoisseurs, curators, creators, chefs, and culinary scientists—came together to launch a line of products that merge the practice and practicality of balancing life and work, all for the purpose of enhancing home cooking. Last Bite™ is a new way of answering "what's for dinner?"

This is the year to ace those at-home holiday meals. Easily create new classics with the help of Last Bite™ seasoning blends.

About Last Bite
Last Bite™ is a woman-owned, self-funded startup, offering customers a high-quality home cooking experience. Media coverage and partnerships are encouraged and moderated by our team to ensure they accurately represent the Last Bite™ image and brand.

