VERONA, Italy, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls is a wine selection event organized by Veronafiere. The three-day blind tasting results in the selection of the best wines that obtain a score of 90 and above, which are then promoted on the international stage.
Over three days a jury of international judges tastes the wines, discusses their characteristics and assigns a score to each and every entrant. The Panel Chair, the principal judge, assigns a score of up to 100 points. The evaluation is therefore the result of a discussion between several international judges from a variety of different backgrounds, among them Masters of Wine, Master Sommeliers, WSET diploma holders, VIA experts and ambassadors, oenologists and journalists. Wines that obtain a score of 90 or higher will proceed to a second round of tasting by the General Chairs, a senior panel of international judges, who will determine the final score.
Pedro Ballesteros Torres, Master of Wine, VIA Ambassador and one of the General Chairs of this edition explains the importance of the event:
"Blind tasting is the exact opposite of advertising. When a team of recognized professionals say that your wine is excellent they do it without a vested interest, just based on the evidence inside the glass."
Judge Torres continued: "Most other competitions consist of people marking scores in isolation, without providing any justification for their decisions. With 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls we explain why we think a wine deserves a gold, or not. This really enhances the credibility and prestige of an award from 5StarsWines & Wine Without Walls."
The sixth edition of the selection will take place from 1-3 April, in the days immediately preceding Vinitaly 2022, one of the most important international wine fairs in the world. The close relationship between 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls and Vinitaly dates back to the pre-pandemic period, when it was usual for these two events to happen one after the other, in order to give wine producers the possibility to promote their wines at Vinitaly. This year, the wineries exhibiting at Vinitaly will be able to insert their selected wines and their scores for free in the Vinitaly Plus platform, the official Vinitaly Catalogue and App. This will enable all exhibiting companies to be geo-located by the most important foreign buyers attending the exhibition, giving them an additional promotional advantage.
Participating in 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls and inclusion in the official guide 5StarWines – the Book, is a great opportunity for wineries, especially this year at Vinitaly 2022. To explore the full benefits of this edition, consult the 5StarWines website: https://www.5starwines.it/strumento-di-marketing/?lang=en. Wineries from all over the world can also register on the 5StarWines website: https://www.5starwines.it/registrazioni/?lang=en. Registration closes on 4 March 2022, with the shipment of samples till 14 March. For registration assistance or more information, email: 5star@justdothework.it.
About: 5StarWines – the Book is the annual wine selection organized by Veronafiere, held in the lead-up to the biggest Italian wine fair in the world. The event is now in its sixth edition. 5StarWines – the Book is a blind tasting aimed at shedding light on wineries investing in the improvement of their products. During the event, a highly qualified panel of wine professionals will taste and score — using a 100-point scale — participating wines. In the 2021 edition, over 2000 bottles took part in the competition and 510 were selected for inclusion in 5StarWines – the Book. The Guide is a useful tool both on the promotional and commercial side. It introduces international buyers and wine lovers to new wine products of great value. It guarantees wine quality and it maintains and certifies their value at an international level.
