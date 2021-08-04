SACRAMENTO, Calif., August 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Companies that are tired of paying exorbitant outsourcing fees for payroll are now switching to ezAccounting business software from Halfpricesoft.com. Customers get accommodation on taxes and payroll. Customers can start to use ezAccounting payroll feature any time during the calendar year, easily.
"Latest ezAccounting software is compatible for companies to add year to date information, mid-year with easy to follow quick start guide," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
ezAccounting software starts at $159 per calendar year for a single installation version. The software's quick start guide will walk customers step-by-step through setting up all aspects of the software. Potential customers can download and try this software with no obligation and no cost at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp
ezAccounting is a great fit for small to midsize business owners that need to track income and expenses, process payroll, print checks, generate reports and print tax forms. The main features include, but are not limited to:
- Generates invoices, receipts, purchase orders
- Tracks income and expenses
- Generates estimates, invoices and receipts
- Prints checks and tracks transactions
- Manages purchase orders and bill paying
- Processes payroll checks for employees
- Prints tax forms 941, 940, W2 and W3 (Please note: Copy A required for W2 and W3 printing)
- Generates multiple reports for sales, orders, payroll and other business reports
- Supports multiple companies with one flat rate on the same machine
- Network version available (additional cost)
- Check validation not required
Priced at $159, ezAccounting software is affordable for any size business. Customers seeking a way to simplify business operations are invited to begin a no obligation, 30-day test drive:
https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp.
About Halfpricesoft.com
Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the US. Halfpricesoft.com is a developer of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 ACA form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, services@halfpricesoft.com
SOURCE halfpricesoft.com