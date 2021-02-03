CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aaron Allen & Associates (AA&A) announced the launch of a new sister entity, Aaron Allen Capital Partners (AACP), to effectively invest in "Funding the Future of Foodservice™". The new enterprise is a consortium of esteemed restaurant industry executives, investors, and family offices combining resources to solve some of the biggest pain points for the global foodservice industry.
AA&A is turning its unparalleled breadth and depth of consulting experience — across categories, cuisines, geographies, functional areas, ownership types, service styles, operating platforms, and phases of the business lifecycle — into an investing advantage.
Aaron Allen, Chairman & Managing Partner of AACP and CEO & Chief Strategist of AA&A said: "We arrived at the conclusion that the best application of our global know-how and know-who is serving at the intersection of capital, concepts, and management. And we want to put our reputation earned through decades of experience to work and apply it in purposeful endeavors and investments, working with companies with disruptive potential from seed to sewer on a global scale. We're excited to be putting our professional experiences and personal ambitions to the highest and best use: changing the world one bite at a time."
AACP partners with high-growth-potential restaurant companies and foodservice technology enterprises with the power to dislodge an incumbent or disrupt the industry on a global scale. Enabling possibilities that few others (if any) could bring to the global foodservice sector, the team has a unique composition of renowned strategists (future-focused), top-tier restaurant chain executives (to a level never seen before in the industry), and accomplished private equity professionals to bring a proprietary deal flow, accelerated value creation, and top-quartile return potential.
About AA&A
Working alongside executives of the world's leading foodservice and hospitality companies, Aaron Allen & Associates helps businesses solve their most complex challenges and achieve their most ambitious aims. The global foodservice consulting practice has worked with clients on six continents, spanning 100+ countries, collectively posting more than $200b in revenue across nearly every geography, category, cuisine, segment, operating model, ownership type, and phase of the business life cycle. For further information on AA&A visit https://aaronallen.com/
About AACP
Aaron Allen Capital Partners is an investment group focused on funding the future of foodservice and solving the biggest pain points for one of the largest industries globally. Serving at the intersection of capital, concepts, and management, we connect investors with foodservice operators and technology companies and strive to contribute meaningfully to improve the world one bite at a time. We match investors with high-growth-potential companies that will transform and advance the $4 trillion global foodservice industry while realizing top-quartile returns. Our work centers on square deals that are fair for all parties involved and bring a dynamic perspective to framing opportunity and potential. For further information on AACP visit https://aaronallencp.com/
Media Contact
